ATLANTA — Georgia reported another 3,411 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 131,275 coronavirus cases and 3,104 deaths.
That's up from 127,864 cases and 3,091 deaths Wednesday.
Just last week, the state reached a grim milestone of more than 100,000 reported cases.
The number comes after steep increases in cases reported daily across the state in the past couple of weeks.
After upwards of 15 local cities and counties have instituted their own mask mandates, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a new executive order Wednesday dismantling all the local orders and banning future mask requirements.
As of Thursday, 14,346 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 2,736 admitted to intensive care units.
According to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, 2,841 people are currently hospitalized.
In new data added to the Department of Public Health daily status report, Georgia reported 244 new hospitalizations in the last 24 hours.
The state has conducted more than 1.17 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.2% positive rate.
More than 191,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 5.3% positive rate.
Georgians ages 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
