ATLANTA – COVID-19-related deaths topped 11,000 in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Monday report.
Sunday, the case count stood at 680,378; Monday, the count was 684,763, an increase of 4,385 cases, with 11,095 confirmed virus-related deaths Monday.
Monday, 46,741 residents had been hospitalized and 7,964 had been admitted into ICU statewide.
State health officials reported 136,189 antigen positive cases and 1,265 probable deaths Monday.
