ATLANTA — Georgia has reported 100,000 COVID-19 cases — a grim milestone amid the state’s efforts to curb the spread of the virus.
Just more than four months since the first two cases were confirmed in the Peach State, Georgia has reported 100,470 cases and 2,899 related deaths.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention based in Atlanta reported as of Tuesday, there have been 2,932,596 confirmed coronavirus cases and 130,133 related deaths nationwide.
Georgia has joined nine other states that have reported over 100,000 cases.
The number comes after steep increases in cases reported daily across the state in the past week or so. The state continued to top its record for the most confirmed cases reported in 24 hours last week. On July 2, Georgia added 3,400 new cases — the current record high.
As of Tuesday, 12,226 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 2,471 admitted to intensive care units. According to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, 2,096 people are currently hospitalized.
Nearly one million viral tests have been conducted in the state — 979,452 — with the state reporting a 9.4% positive rate.
About 171,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — from which the state is reporting a 5.2% positive rate.
Georgians age 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
The pandemic has ravaged assisted-living facilities in Georgia and nationwide. As of Monday, 515 of the state’s nursing home facilities have reported cases — 7,571 residents have tested positive and more than 1,300 have died.
Experts say the higher rates of infection among young Georgians may indicate some have slacked on wearing masks and social distancing. A large jump was attributed to Memorial Day weekend festivities, which has led health officials to brace for another after the 4th of July weekend.
While Gov. Brian Kemp hesitates to mandate Georgians wear masks in public, health care workers are pleading for widespread use. Several Georgia cities have ordered their residents wear masks or are considering similar measures — going against the Republican governor’s statewide emergency declaration.
On a “wear a mask” tour of the state, Kemp has resorted to persuading Georgians to wear a mask by warning college football will not be on the agenda if people don’t start wearing them.
"When we first opened, numbers went down," he said on his stop in Valdosta. "There was something that changed. ... Summer got here. People started going out and they're not using the practices we want to double down on."
The University System of Georgia bucked the governor’s stance and announced on Monday that it would require all faculty, staff, students and visitors to wear “appropriate face covering” while inside campus buildings.
"Anyone not using a face covering when required will be asked to wear one or must leave the area,” the new policy reads. "Repeated refusal to comply with the requirement may result in discipline through the applicable conduct code for faculty, staff or students."
State agencies tasked with pandemic response are already prepping resources for a second wave of cases — including moving makeshift hospital beds once staged in Atlanta to more rural areas.
Hospitalizations continue to rise but remain steady. According to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, as of Monday, Georgia hospitals have only 26% of general inpatient beds and 22% of critical care beds available.
However, more than 60% of the state’s ventilators — 1,862 — and more than half of the state’s emergency room beds are still available.
More than 7,300 health care workers on the front lines of battling the pandemic have tested positive for coronavirus. According to the Department of Public Health as of Monday, 53 have died.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.