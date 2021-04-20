ATLANTA – Georgia COVID-19 cases increased by 927 Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Public health officials reported 870,517 confirmed cases. The GDPH also reported 17,250 confirmed deaths Tuesday, an increase of nine since Monday.
There were 215,956 confirmed antigen positive cases – an increase of 385 from the previous day – and 2,548 probable deaths, according to the GDPH.
More than 60,600 hospitalizations have been reported with 9,920 admissions into the intensive-care unit, the data states.
More than 8.1 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a positivity rate of 10.4%, data states.
More than 1.8 million antigen tests have been performed with a 10.4% positivity rate, according to the GDPH.
More than 5.42 million people have received the vaccine in Georgia, between Pfizer, Moderna and the now halted Johnson & Johnson allocations.
According to the GDPH website, the state paused all Johnson and Johnson vaccinations until further notice under the instruction of the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.