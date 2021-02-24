COVID-19 update

ATLANTA – Georgia COVID-19 cases rose by more than 2,000 Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.  

Georgia reported 2,057 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday bringing the state to 810,473 cases since the start of the pandemic.  

Georgia has reported 183,588 antigen cases — an increase of 1,183 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.

The GDPH reported 121 more virus-related deaths Wednesday, raising the total to 14,882, with 2,182 probable deaths related to the virus.

More than 55,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 8,999 admitted to an ICU.  

More than 7 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11.1% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 471,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 15.5% positivity rate.

More than 1.8 million people have received the vaccine, between Pfizer and Moderna allocations.

React to this story:

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you