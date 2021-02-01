COVID-19 update

ATLANTA – Georgia added 2,581 new COVID-19 cases Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Georgia has reported 752,448 confirmed cases and 160,031 antigen cases — an increase of 453 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.

The state reported 43 virus-related deaths Monday, bringing the toll to 12,613 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have been 1,628 probable deaths related to the virus.

More than 50,300 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 8,400 admitted to an ICU. 

More than 6.4 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11.2% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 446,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 13.8% positivity rate.

So far, the state has administered more than 836,000 vaccines to eligible residents across the state.

React to this story:

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you