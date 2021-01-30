ATLANTA – Georgia’s COVID-19 cases increased to more than 746,000 Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s daily status report.
Friday, public health officials recorded 741,991 cases; Saturday, the count was 746,867, data showed.
The Saturday report indicated there have been 12,568 virus-related deaths throughout the state 50,132 hospitalizations.
Probable virus-related deaths totaled 1,628 while admissions into the intensive care unit reached 8,390.
Georgia reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report. Up by 1,467 from Friday, state data recorded 158,991 antigen positive cases.
More than 6.4 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11.2% positive rate, according to the GDPH.
Of the 443,440 antibody tests given by the state, 13.6% have been positive, according to data.
