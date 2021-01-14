COVID-19 update

ATLANTA – Georgia surpassed 660,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday as it reported 6,407 new cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Georgia has reported 660,720 confirmed cases and 130,604 antigen cases — an increase of 2,915 antigen cases from Wednesday to Thursday — since the start of the pandemic. The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.

The state reported 142 virus-related deaths Thursday, bringing the toll to 10,721 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,254 probable deaths related to the virus.

More than 45,800 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 7,869 admitted to an ICU. 

More than 5.8 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.8% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 419,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 12.2% positivity rate.

Since vaccines started being distributed across the state, nearly 283,000 people have received vaccinations.

