ATLANTA – Georgia surpassed 660,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday as it reported 6,407 new cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia has reported 660,720 confirmed cases and 130,604 antigen cases — an increase of 2,915 antigen cases from Wednesday to Thursday — since the start of the pandemic. The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The state reported 142 virus-related deaths Thursday, bringing the toll to 10,721 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,254 probable deaths related to the virus.
More than 5.8 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.8% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 419,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 12.2% positivity rate.
Since vaccines started being distributed across the state, nearly 283,000 people have received vaccinations.
