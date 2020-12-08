ATLANTA — Georgia reported 3,709 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday following a streak of record daily additions to the case total since the pandemic began.
Last week, Georgia experienced more than 4,000 new cases, back to back, a few days running.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, Georgia has reported 452,369 cases and 9,027 deaths, an increase of 20 deaths since Monday.
More than 36,400 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, and 6,719 admitted to an ICU. The state added 191 new hospitalizations Tuesday.
More than 4.5 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.3% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed nearly 371,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 10.1% positivity rate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.