ATLANTA — Georgia's COVID-19 case count rose more than 4,000 for a second day in a row.
According to the Department of Public Health's daily status report Thursday, Georgia reports 433,353 cases, and 8,879 deaths, since the pandemic began.
This is an increase of 4,419 cases and 53 deaths.
More than 35,500 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, and 6,599 admitted to an ICU. The state added 245 new hospitalizations Thursday.
Nearly 4.4 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.2% positive rate, health officials reported.
More than 367,000 antibody tests have been done — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 10% positivity rate.
