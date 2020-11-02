ATLANTA — Georgia added 939 COVID-19 cases Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia has reported 362,921 cases and 7,999 deaths since the pandemic began, the daily status report read.
More than 31,000 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the department, and 5,963 admitted to an ICU.
More than 3.5 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.4% positive rate, health officials reported.
More than 332,000 antibody tests have been done — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 9.1% positivity rate.
