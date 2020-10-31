ATLANTA — Georgia added 2,595 COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
This brings Georgia's totals to 360,790 cases and 7,979 deaths since the pandemic began, the daily status report read.
More than 31,000 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the department, and 5,950 admitted to an ICU.
More than 3.5 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.5% positive rate, health officials reported.
More than 330,000 antibody tests have been done — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 9% positivity rate.
