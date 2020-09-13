ATLANTA — Georgia surpassed 294,000 COVID-19 cases and 6,300 related deaths Sunday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 294,314 coronavirus cases and 6,333 related deaths.
As of Sunday, 26,369 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 4,827 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 42 new hospitalizations Sunday.
The state has conducted more than 2.6 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.3% positive rate.
More than 289,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 8.0% positive rate.
