ATLANTA — Georgia reported 2,236 more cases of COVID-19 and 107 more virus-related deaths Tuesday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 258,354 coronavirus cases and 5,262 related deaths.
As of Tuesday, 23,717 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 4,322 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 292 new hospitalizations Tuesday.
The state has conducted more than 2.2 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.6% positive rate.
Precisely 270,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 7.5% positive rate.
Georgians ages 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
