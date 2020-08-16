ATLANTA — Georgia added 1,873 COVID-19 cases and 33 related deaths Sunday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 237,030 coronavirus cases and 4,702 deaths.
Monday and Tuesday of last week, Georgia saw two consecutive days with more than 100 deaths — the highest increases on record in the state.
As of Sunday, 22,087 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 4,050 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 237 new hospitalizations Sunday.
According to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, 2,603 Georgians are currently hospitalized.
The state has conducted more than 2 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.7% positive rate.
More than 252,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 7.1% positive rate.
Georgians ages 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
