COVID-19 update

VALDOSTA — Georgia has reported more than 22,000 deaths, officially reporting 22,122 people have died from COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Monday.

More than 6,000 coronavirus cases, according to the GDPH, with the state reporting 1,213,586 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The state reported 3,498 probable deaths and 351,954 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

More than 80,100 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 12,769 admissions into intensive care units reported.

Georgia's vaccinated population surpassed 10.43 million this week — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — approximately counting 10,439,625, according to the GDPH.

About 5.61 million have had at least one shot and 4.9 million are fully vaccinated.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you