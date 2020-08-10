ATLANTA — Georgia added 2,440 COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths Monday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 219,025 coronavirus cases and 4,229 deaths.
Last week, Georgia surpassed both 200,000 COVID-19 cases and 4,000 deaths.
It took less than a month for Georgia to double its positive case count — on July 7, total cases topped 100,000.
As of Monday, 20,676 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 3,767 admitted to intensive care units.
The state reported 48 new hospitalizations.
The state has conducted more than 1.86 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.8% positive rate.
More than 243,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 6.9% positive rate.
Georgians ages 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
