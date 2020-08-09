ATLANTA — Georgia added 3,177 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths Sunday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 216,596 coronavirus cases and 4,199 deaths.
Last week, Georgia surpassed both 200,000 COVID-19 cases and 4,000 deaths.
It took less than a month for Georgia to double its positive case count — on July 7, total cases topped 100,000.
As of Sunday, 20,628 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 3,752 admitted to intensive care units.
The state reported 72 new hospitalizations Friday.
The state has conducted more than 1.83 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.9% positive rate.
More than 241,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 6.8% positive rate.
Georgians ages 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.