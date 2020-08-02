ATLANTA — Georgia reported an additional 3,172 COVID-19 cases Sunday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 193,177 coronavirus cases and 3,840 deaths.
That's up from 190,012 cases and 3,825 deaths Saturday.
According to the report, "cases reported today may not equal the difference in total cases between yesterday and today because previously reported cases may be removed as duplicate reports are corrected or may be reclassified as additional information is collected during case investigation."
As of Sunday, 19,064 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 3,496 admitted to intensive care units.
The state reported 69 new hospitalizations Sunday.
The state has conducted more than 1.62 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.9% positive rate.
Nearly 227,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 6.5% positive rate.
Georgians ages 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
