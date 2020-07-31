ATLANTA — Georgia reported an additional 4,149 COVID-19 cases Friday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 186,352 coronavirus cases and 3,752 deaths.
That's up from 182,286 cases and 3,671 deaths Thursday.
As of Friday, 18,689 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 3,414 admitted to intensive care units.
The state reported 386 new hospitalizations Friday.
The state has conducted more than 1.57 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.9% positive rate.
More than 222,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 6.4% positive rate.
Georgians ages 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.