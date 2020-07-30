ATLANTA — Georgia reported an additional 4,045 COVID-19 cases Thursday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 182,286 coronavirus cases and 3,671 deaths.
That's up from 178,323 cases and 3,642 deaths Wednesday.
As of Thursday, 17,303 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 3,354 admitted to intensive care units.
The state reported 339 new hospitalizations Thursday.
The state has conducted more than 1.54 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.9% positive rate.
More than 219,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 6.3% positive rate.
Georgians ages 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.