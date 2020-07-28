ATLANTA — Georgia reported an additional 4,293 COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 175,052 coronavirus cases and 3,563 deaths.
That's up form 170,843 cases and 3,509 deaths Monday.
As of Tuesday, 17,544 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 3,236 admitted to intensive care units.
The state reported 406 new hospitalizations Tuesday.
The state has conducted more than 1.48 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.8% positive rate.
More than 216,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 6.2% positive rate.
Georgians ages 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
