ATLANTA – Georgia reported nearly 1,800 new COVID-19 cases and 180 deaths overnight, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia has reported 794,349 confirmed cases and 175,353 antigen cases — an increase of 1,181 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.
Nearly 6.9 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11.1% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 463,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 15% positivity rate.
Nearly 1.5 million people have received the vaccine, between Pfizer and Moderna allocations.
