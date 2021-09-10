VALDOSTA — Georgia's vaccinated population surpassed 10 million on Sept. 10 — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — approximately counting 10,001,117 million, according to the GDPH.
About 5.45 million have had at least one shot and 4.66 million are fully vaccinated.
Georgia reported an increase of more than 6,000 virus cases overnight, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Friday.
The state has reported 1,151,432 cases, an increase of 6,439 cases since Thursday, according to the GDPH.
The GDPH has recorded 20,581 confirmed virus-related deaths and 3,160 probable deaths. The state has reported 332,842 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
More than 75,900 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 12,326 admissions into intensive care units reported.
