ATLANTA — Georgia surpassed 25,000 deaths Friday, officially reporting 25,094 people have died from COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The GDPH recorded 2,246 new coronavirus cases with the state reporting 1,268,462 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The state reported 4,389 probable deaths and 372,574 antigen positive cases.
More than 87,000 virus-related hospitalizations and 13,603 admissions into intensive care units have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Georgia has administered 11.46 million vaccinations — which includes at least one dose and fully administered — counting 11,467,501, according to the GDPH.
Georgia reports administering about 5.85 million single shots and 5.2 million full vaccinations.
