ATLANTA — Georgia added 3,639 COVID-19 cases and 137 deaths Tuesday.
It is the largest increase of deaths in a single day based on the Valdosta Daily Times database. The last largest single day increase was 100 deaths on April 7.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 222,588 coronavirus cases and 4,351 deaths.
There are more than 5.06 million coronavirus cases across the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and more than 162,000 deaths.
Last week, Georgia surpassed both 200,000 COVID-19 cases and 4,000 deaths.
It took less than a month for Georgia to double its positive case count — on July 7, total cases topped 100,000.
As of Monday, 21,031 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 3,832 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 355 new hospitalizations Tuesday.
According to the Georgia Emergency Management Center, 2,881 Georgians are currently hospitalized.
As of Wednesday, based on numbers from GEMA, only 16% of the state's critical care beds are available. However, the number of general inpatients beds available has increased slightly in the last weeks to 23%.
The state has conducted more than 1.89 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.8% positive rate.
More than 243,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 6.9% positive rate.
Georgians ages 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
