ATLANTA — Georgia reported 81 COVID-19-related deaths from Tuesday to Wednesday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 152,302 coronavirus cases and 3,335 deaths.
As of Wednesday, 15,922 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 2,967 admitted to intensive care units.
In the past 24 hours, the state saw 428 new hospitalizations. On Tuesday, Georgia reported the highest number on record of new hospitalizations in 24 hours of 447.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Department of Public Health, said hospitalizations increased 39% during last week alone.
The state has conducted more than 1.31 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.5% positive rate.
"Our percent positive are still in double-digits," Toomey said Tuesday during a Georgia Chamber virtual event. "We would like to see that going down and being in single digits. So we are going up."
More than 203,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 5.9% positive rate.
Georgians ages 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
