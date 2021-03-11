ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Public Health reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
Georgia reported 1,209 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state to 832,480 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The state reported 78 virus-related deaths Thursday, raising the total to 15,784, with 2,333 probable deaths related to the virus.
Georgia has reported 197,666 antigen cases — an increase of 505 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.
More than 57,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 9,327 admitted to an ICU.
More than 7.4 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.9% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 484,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 16.4% positivity rate.
More than 2.54 million people have received the vaccine, between Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson allocations.
