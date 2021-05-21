ATLANTA – Georgia reported more than seven million state residents have been vaccinated as of Friday, officially recording 7,007,020 vaccines administered, according to public health officials.
Georgia saw an increase of 537 in confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state has recorded 892,688 confirmed cases.
The state has reported 17,906 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 37 deaths reported since the previous day.
There were 63,086 hospitalizations and 10,404 admissions into intensive-care units in Georgia due to COVID-19, according to state public health data.
Antigen positive cases were at 226,324, an increase of 167 from the previous day, while probable deaths related to COVID-19 are 2,731, according to the GDPH.
More than 8.65 million PCR/molecular tests have been performed, resulting in a 10.0% positive rate, the data stated.
