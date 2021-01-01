ATLANTA – Georgia’s COVID-19 cases hit a record high of nearly 9,000 new cases Friday, surpassing 575,000 overnight, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
The case count was at 575,395 on Friday, 8,719 more than Thursday, the report stated.
There were 9,889 confirmed virus-related deaths and 1,069 probable deaths, according to the data.
There were 102,194 antigen positive cases statewide, public health officials reported.
Hospitalizations reached 42,362 while admissions into the intensive-care unit stood at 7,448, according to the data.
Out of the estimated 5.4 million PCR and molecular tests performed, 549,842 had a positive result bringing the percentage rate to 10.2%, the report stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.