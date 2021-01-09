ATLANTA – Georgia neared 630,000 COVID-19 cases Saturday as it reported 8,957 new COVID-19 cases and reached 10,280 virus-related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia has reported 629,204 confirmed cases and 119,648 antigen cases — an increase of 5,886 antigen cases from Friday to Saturday — since the start of the pandemic.
The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The state reported 100 virus-related deaths Saturday, bringing the toll to 10,280 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,177 probable deaths related to the virus.
More than 5.6 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.5% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed just short of 412,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting an 11.8% positivity rate.
Since vaccines started being distributed across the state, more than 123,000 people have received vaccinations.
