ATLANTA – Georgia neared 630,000 COVID-19 cases Saturday as it reported 8,957 new COVID-19 cases and reached 10,280 virus-related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Georgia has reported 629,204 confirmed cases and 119,648 antigen cases — an increase of 5,886 antigen cases from Friday to Saturday — since the start of the pandemic.

The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.

The state reported 100 virus-related deaths Saturday, bringing the toll to 10,280 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,177 probable deaths related to the virus.

More than 44,510 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 7,727 admitted to an ICU. 

More than 5.6 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.5% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed just short of 412,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting an 11.8% positivity rate.

Since vaccines started being distributed across the state, more than 123,000 people have received vaccinations.

