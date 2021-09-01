VALDOSTA — Georgia reported an increase of nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases again, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Wednesday.
The state has reported 1,097,709 cases, an increase of 6,702 cases since Tuesday, according to the GDPH.
The GDPH has recorded 19,806 confirmed virus-related deaths and 3,064 probable deaths. The state has reported 315,575 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
More than 73,500 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 12,067 admissions into intensive care units reported.
Georgia's vaccinated population on Sep. 1 — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — is at approximately 9.74 million, according to the GDPH.
About 5.32 million have had at least one shot and 4.54 million are fully vaccinated.
