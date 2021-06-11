ATLANTA – Georgia's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 275 Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state has reported 898,990 cases and 18,282 virus-related deaths, an increase of 22, data stated.
More than 64,300 hospitalizations have been reported since the start of the pandemic, data stated. There have been 10,789 admissions into the intensive-care unit since the pandemic's start, according to the GDPH.
Antigen positive cases totaled 229,102 while there's been 2,846 probable deaths, data stated.
Georgia's vaccinated population is at approximately 7.77 million with 74,778 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000.
