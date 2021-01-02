ATLANTA – Georgia COVID-19 cases escalated by 6,604 overnight with the Georgia Department of Public Health reporting 581,999 confirmed cases statewide, according to its daily status report.
Confirmed virus-related deaths reached 9,891, two more than Friday, public health officials reported. Probable deaths were at 1,069, data states.
Hospitalizations were at 42,427 and admissions into the intensive-care unit were at 7,457, data states.
Antigen positive cases increased by nearly 1,000 to 103,123 cases overnight Saturday, data states.
More than 5.4 million PCR and molecular tests have been performed since the pandemic began, public health officials reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.