VALDOSTA — Georgia reported an increase of nearly 10,000 virus cases during the past two days, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Thursday.
The state has reported 1,144,993 cases, an increase of 9,993 cases since Tuesday, according to the GDPH.
The GDPH has recorded 20,453 confirmed virus-related deaths and 3,132 probable deaths. The state has reported 331,112 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
More than 75,700 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 12,285 admissions into intensive care units reported.
Georgia's vaccinated population on Sept. 9 — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — is at approximately 9.95 million, according to the GDPH.
About 5.43 million have had at least one shot and 4.64 million are fully vaccinated.
