ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Public Health reported more than 700 new COVID-19 cases Monday.
Georgia reported 741 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state to 829,077 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The state reported 42 virus-related deaths Monday, raising the total to 15,640, with 2,308 probable deaths related to the virus.
Georgia has reported 195,854 antigen cases — an increase of 703 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.
Nearly 57,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 9,269 admitted to an ICU.
More than 7.3 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.9% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 483,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 16.3% positivity rate.
More than 2.35 million people have received the vaccine, between Pfizer and Moderna allocations.
