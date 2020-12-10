ATLANTA — Georgia reported 6,062 new COVID-19 cases Thursday following a streak of record daily additions to the case total since the pandemic began.
Last week, Georgia experienced more than 4,000 new cases, back to back, a few days running. This is the first in that streak to hit more than 6,000 in a day.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, Georgia has reported 462,175 cases and 9,123 deaths, an increase of 50 deaths since Wednesday.
More than 37,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, and 6,790 admitted to an ICU. The state added 277 new hospitalizations Thursday.
More than 4.6 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.4% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed nearly 375,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 10.2% positivity rate.
