ATLANTA – Georgia reported more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia added 3,153 new COVID-19 cases, according to the GDPH.
Georgia has reported 772,978 confirmed cases and 168,013 antigen cases — an increase of 416 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.
More than 6.6 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11.2% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 453,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 14.3% positivity rate.
So far, the state has administered more than 1.1 million vaccines to eligible residents across the state.
