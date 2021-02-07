Coronavirus case updates
Terry Richards

ATLANTA – Georgia reported more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. 

Georgia added 3,153 new COVID-19 cases, according to the GDPH.

Georgia has reported 772,978 confirmed cases and 168,013 antigen cases — an increase of 416 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.

The GDPH reported two more virus-related deaths Sunday, raising the total to 13,326, with 1,766 probable deaths related to the virus.

More than 51,842 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 8,598 admitted to an ICU. 

More than 6.6 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11.2% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 453,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 14.3% positivity rate.

So far, the state has administered more than 1.1 million vaccines to eligible residents across the state.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you