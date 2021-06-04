ATLANTA – Georgia's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 272 Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state reported 896,894 cases and 18,103 virus-related deaths Wednesday, an increase of 18, data stated.
Hospitalizations increased by 67 to 63,936, data stated. There have been 10,605 admissions into the intensive-care unit since the pandemic's start, according to the GDPH.
Antigen positive cases totaled 228,123 while there's been 2,797 probable deaths, data stated.
Georgia's vaccinated population is at approximately 7.42 million with 71,385 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000.
