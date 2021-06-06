ATLANTA – Georgia's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 199 Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state has reported 897,663 cases and 18,189 virus-related deaths, an increase of one, data stated.
More than 64,000 hospitalizations have been reported since the start of the pandemic, data stated. There have been 10,666 admissions into the intensive-care unit since the pandemic's start, according to the GDPH.
Antigen positive cases totaled 228,471 while there's been 2,797 probable deaths, data stated.
Georgia's vaccinated population is at approximately 7.62 million with 73,276 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.