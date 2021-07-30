COVID-19 update

ATLANTA – Georgia has reported 932,145 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Friday.

The GDPH has recorded 18,711 confirmed virus-related deaths and 2,965 probable deaths. The state has reported 247,304 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic – an increase of 1,073 since Thursday.

Nearly 67,000 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 11,387 admissions into the intensive-care unit reported, data stated.

Georgia's vaccinated population — which includes those with at least one dose and fully administered — is at approximately 8.77 million with more than 84,200 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000, according to the GDPH. The GDPH reports about 4.75 million have had at least one shot and 4.18 million are fully vaccinated.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you