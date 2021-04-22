ATLANTA – Georgia COVID-19 cases increased by 936 Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Public health officials have reported 872,396 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. The GDPH also reported 17,304 confirmed deaths Thursday, an increase of 32 since Wednesday.
There were 217,101 confirmed antigen positive cases – an increase of 770 from the previous day – and 2,571 probable deaths, according to the GDPH.
More than 60,800 hospitalizations have been reported with 9,963 admissions into the intensive-care unit, the data states.
More than 8.1 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a positivity rate of 10.4%, data states.
More than 1.8 million antigen tests have been performed with a 10.4% positivity rate, according to the GDPH.
More than 5.59 million people have received the vaccine in Georgia, between Pfizer, Moderna and the now halted Johnson & Johnson allocations.
