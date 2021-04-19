ATLANTA – Georgia COVID-19 cases increased by 725 Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Public health officials reported 869,590 confirmed cases. The GDPH also reported 17,241 confirmed deaths Monday, an increase of 27 since Saturday.
There were 215,571 confirmed antigen positive cases – an increase of 164 from the previous day – and 2,543 probable deaths, according to the GDPH.
More than 60,500 hospitalizations have been reported with 9,887 admissions into the intensive-care unit, the data states.
More than 8.1 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a positivity rate of 10.4%, data states.
More than 1.8 million antigen tests have been performed with a 10.4% positivity rate, according to the GDPH.
More than 5.36 million people have received the vaccine in Georgia, between Pfizer, Moderna and the now halted Johnson & Johnson allocations.
According to the GDPH website, the state is pausing all Johnson and Johnson vaccinations until further notice under the instruction of the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control.
