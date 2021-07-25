ATLANTA – Georgia has reported about 7,500 new COVID-19 cases within a week jumping from about 910,500 to about 918,000 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state reported only an increase of about 3,000 cases during the previous week.
The GDPH has recorded 18,663 confirmed virus-related deaths – an increase of more than 40 from last week – and 2,951 probable deaths. The state has reported 239,790 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic – an increase of more than 4,000 statewide since last week.
More than 66,300 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 11,301 admissions into the intensive-care unit reported, data stated.
Georgia's vaccinated population — which includes those with at least one dose and fully administered — is at approximately 8.6 million with roughly 82,800 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000, according to the GDPH. The GDP reports about 4.6 million have had at least one shot and 4.1 million are fully vaccinated.
