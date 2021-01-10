ATLANTA – Georgia passed 636,000 COVID-19 cases Sunday as it reported 7,169 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia has reported 636,373 confirmed cases and 120,672 antigen cases — an increase of 1,024 antigen cases from Saturday to Sunday — since the start of the pandemic. The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The state reported two virus-related deaths Sunday, bringing the toll to 10,282 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,176 probable deaths related to the virus – one less probable death than reported Saturday.
More than 5.6 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.6% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 413,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting an 11.9% positivity rate.
Since vaccines started being distributed across the state, more than 123,000 people have received vaccinations.
