ATLANTA – Georgia surpassed 668,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday as it reported 7,348 new cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia has reported 668,068 confirmed cases and 133,062 antigen cases — an increase of 2,458 antigen cases from Thursday to Friday — since the start of the pandemic. The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The state reported 157 virus-related deaths Friday, bringing the toll to 10,878 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,260 probable deaths related to the virus.
More than 5.8 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.8% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 421,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 12.3% positivity rate.
Since vaccines started being distributed across the state, nearly 283,000 people have received vaccinations.
