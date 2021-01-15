COVID-19 update

ATLANTA – Georgia surpassed 668,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday as it reported 7,348 new cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Georgia has reported 668,068 confirmed cases and 133,062 antigen cases — an increase of 2,458 antigen cases from Thursday to Friday — since the start of the pandemic. The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.

The state reported 157 virus-related deaths Friday, bringing the toll to 10,878 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,260 probable deaths related to the virus.

More than 46,200 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 7,919 admitted to an ICU. 

More than 5.8 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.8% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 421,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 12.3% positivity rate.

Since vaccines started being distributed across the state, nearly 283,000 people have received vaccinations.

