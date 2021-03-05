ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 64 virus-related deaths Friday, raising the total to 15,526, with 2,289 probable deaths related to the virus.
Georgia also reported 1,313 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state to 826,117 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Georgia has reported 193,392 antigen cases — an increase of 768 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.
More than 56,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 9,236 admitted to an ICU.
More than 7.3 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 480,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 16.1% positivity rate.
More than 2.2 million people have received the vaccine, between Pfizer and Moderna allocations.
