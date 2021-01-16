ATLANTA – Georgia reported more than 6,900 new cases overnight, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia has reported 674,994 confirmed cases and 134,669 antigen cases — an increase of 1,885 antigen cases from Friday to Saturday — since the start of the pandemic. The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The state reported 154 virus-related deaths Saturday, bringing the toll to 11,029 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,262 probable deaths related to the virus.
More than 5.8 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.8% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 423,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 12.4% positivity rate.
Since vaccines started being distributed across the state, 368,379 vaccines have been administered.
