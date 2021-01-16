COVID-19 update

ATLANTA – Georgia reported more than 6,900 new cases overnight, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Georgia has reported 674,994 confirmed cases and 134,669 antigen cases — an increase of 1,885 antigen cases from Friday to Saturday — since the start of the pandemic. The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.

The state reported 154 virus-related deaths Saturday, bringing the toll to 11,029 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,262 probable deaths related to the virus.

More than 46,500 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 7,954 admitted to an ICU. 

More than 5.8 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.8% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 423,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 12.4% positivity rate.

Since vaccines started being distributed across the state, 368,379 vaccines have been administered. 

