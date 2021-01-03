ATLANTA – Georgia's COVID-19 cases rose by 5,077 Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia has reported 587,076 confirmed cases and 103,824 antigen cases — an increase of 701 antigen cases since Saturday — since the start of the pandemic.
The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The state reported two virus-related deaths Sunday, bringing the toll to 9,892 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,071 probable deaths related to the virus.
More than 5.4 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.3% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 406,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting an 11.6% positivity rate.
