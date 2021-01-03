Coronavirus case updates
Terry Richards

ATLANTA – Georgia's COVID-19 cases rose by 5,077 Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Georgia has reported 587,076 confirmed cases and 103,824 antigen cases — an increase of 701 antigen cases since Saturday — since the start of the pandemic.

The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.

The state reported two virus-related deaths Sunday, bringing the toll to 9,892 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,071 probable deaths related to the virus.

More than 42,400 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, and 7,466 admitted to an ICU. 

More than 5.4 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.3% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 406,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting an 11.6% positivity rate.

