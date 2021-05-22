ATLANTA – Georgia reported an additional 428 confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state has recorded 893,116 confirmed cases.
The state has reported 17,930 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 24 deaths reported since the previous day.
There have been 63,171 hospitalizations and 10,425 admissions into intensive-care units in Georgia due to COVID-19, according to state public health data.
Antigen positive cases were at 226,498, an increase of 174 from the previous day, while probable deaths related to COVID-19 are 2,731, according to the GDPH.
More than 8.66 million PCR/molecular tests have been performed, resulting in a 10.0% positive rate, the data stated.
Georgia reported more than seven million state residents have been vaccinated as of Saturday, officially recording 7,039,341 vaccines administered, according to public health officials.
